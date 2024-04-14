Previous
Old Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 470

Old Hoyvík

A little trip down in the paltry Hoyvík, there are boathouses, and some boats, many come here to dip, in winter and summer, there were just a few while I was there in the lovely weather🌼
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

