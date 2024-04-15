Previous
Kaldbaksbotnur by mubbur
Photo 471

Kaldbaksbotnur

Morning seems to be having a good day today too🌼😊
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli
So lovely, so lovely!
April 15th, 2024  
Bec ace
Such a pretty scene
April 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You live in such a beautiful place
April 15th, 2024  
