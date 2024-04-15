Sign up
Previous
Photo 471
Kaldbaksbotnur
Morning seems to be having a good day today too🌼😊
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
3
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th April 2024 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli
So lovely, so lovely!
April 15th, 2024
Bec
ace
Such a pretty scene
April 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
You live in such a beautiful place
April 15th, 2024
