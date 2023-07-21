Sign up
Previous
200 / 365
Ocyphaps lophotes (crested pigeon)
As kids we called them topknot pigeons. Took the bins out this morning and it was fresh but far from cold but these guys were ruffled up nicely taking in the sunrise.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st July 2023 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeons
