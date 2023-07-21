Previous
Ocyphaps lophotes (crested pigeon) by nannasgotitgoingon
Ocyphaps lophotes (crested pigeon)

As kids we called them topknot pigeons. Took the bins out this morning and it was fresh but far from cold but these guys were ruffled up nicely taking in the sunrise.
21st July 2023

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
@nannasgotitgoingon
