102.1 - Trade Winds by nannasgotitgoingon
34 / 365

102.1 - Trade Winds

Back to the spice cupboard. Some coriander and fennel seeds and ground tumeric in lovely little Vietnamese ceramics from adventures long ago.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Brigette ace
Lovely use of light and traditional style spice presentation
April 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely composition, love the lighting.
April 15th, 2023  
