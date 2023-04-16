103.1 - The Proverbial Rabbit Hole

And down I went.



My daughter has an absolute love of holidays and present giving, it's just who she is. With mothers day approaching and with me wallowing around like a sad sack she gave me an early mothers day present because in her mind that means she can buy another. With sparkling eyes and a palpable glee she thrust a small box at me and said 'I thought you just needed to have this for you photography'. I now have a small light projector that puts out lovely circles of colour. I have played with it for hours, she knows me well.



Then I played with lightroom and man oh man does that take you down another rabbit hole. Love it.