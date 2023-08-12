Sign up
106 / 365
Little Lanterns
I don't know what these are but the light through the casings made them look like little magic trident like lanterns that lit the walls of my imagination.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Tags
sunlight
,
lanterns
