Previous
118 / 365
Trash or Treasure
I was rather proud of my sign, I am quite sure it was the only reason it was taken so quickly, ha ha. Could also be a subtle sign of 'dear lord someone rescue me and take me to the pub' also.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
trash
,
treasure
Lesley
ace
Absolutely! They didn’t want the chair at all - just the sign :)
August 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
such a fun shot and narrative!
August 24th, 2023
