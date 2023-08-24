Previous
Trash or Treasure by nannasgotitgoingon
Trash or Treasure

I was rather proud of my sign, I am quite sure it was the only reason it was taken so quickly, ha ha. Could also be a subtle sign of 'dear lord someone rescue me and take me to the pub' also.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Lesley ace
Absolutely! They didn’t want the chair at all - just the sign :)
August 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
such a fun shot and narrative!
August 24th, 2023  
