Hills Triptych

The inspiration for a triptych came after seeing one by a camera club member and @yorkshirekiwi suggesting I use one of my drive_bys to create a triptych. I took this one with a triptych in mind, i.e. three hill bumps, but it was a bit boring plain so I played around with it. Played around for so long I ended up ETSOOI! I added the fence on the ridgeline from another photo and duplicated parts of it to give a lead through to the final part of the triptych. Played around with a curves layer to get the colours - this was the cross process setting. Also added some texture layers too. The original photo was taken on the 20th, same day as this one: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/365/2021-11-20