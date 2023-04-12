Previous
Next
Ascott House 4 by nigelrogers
Photo 732

Ascott House 4

There was just so many interesting pictures to take at Ascott House! One of many arty sculptures (pile of slates) with a background of trees and topiary.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
They look good in the foreground of your shot.
April 12th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my, this is wonderful!
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise