Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1044
Cirencester modern architecture
Nothing to do with the wool trade, a modern glass fronted office block housing some sort of financial company. Does provide some use as a source of reflection for passing photographers!!
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1110
photos
68
followers
39
following
286% complete
View this month »
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th February 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
glass
,
architecture
Wylie
ace
good layers there in your reflection
February 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Great reflections, looks like an alien invasion.
February 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice
February 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close