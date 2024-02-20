Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
Cirencester architecture 2
This is Black Jack Street in the shadow of our fabulous church where our local market square is. This little street is a great place to visit, especially at Christmas with all the lights and small independent shops.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
cotswolds
,
cirencester
Renee Salamon
ace
What a beautiful town you have there, I’m not sure I’ve ever been
February 21st, 2024
