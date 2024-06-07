Previous
Local crops by nigelrogers
Local crops

This mornings walk took us along the edge of one of our local farmers fields.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice rural scene.
June 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great composition.
June 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture...love the skyscape
June 7th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice rural scene.
June 7th, 2024  
