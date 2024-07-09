Previous
Paxos sunrise by nigelrogers
Photo 1186

Paxos sunrise

This mornings weather was better than the last time I set off early to try and capture this view, shame there were no boats to offer a little more interest.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

Renee Salamon
What a glorious sight
July 9th, 2024  
Mark St Clair
so pretty
July 9th, 2024  
