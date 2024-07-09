Sign up
Previous
Photo 1186
Paxos sunrise
This mornings weather was better than the last time I set off early to try and capture this view, shame there were no boats to offer a little more interest.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
7
2
2
365
NIKON Z 6
9th July 2024 6:26am
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
sunrise
,
paxos
Renee Salamon
ace
What a glorious sight
July 9th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
so pretty
July 9th, 2024
