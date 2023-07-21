Sign up
Pelicans at the water hole
Well you can just about see them, I only had my phone on me!!
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Nigel Rogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
shadows
,
pelicans
,
namibia
,
waterhole
