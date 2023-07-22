Previous
Shipwrecked on the Skeleton Coast by nigelrogers
Shipwrecked on the Skeleton Coast

This shipwreck is now a home to sea birds!
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
