Red breasted bird by nigelrogers
Red breasted bird

Spotted this bird in Namibia but have no idea what it is called?
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Nigel Rogers

Chris Cook ace
Nice catch. I think it’s a crimson breasted shrike.
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture
November 28th, 2023  
