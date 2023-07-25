Sign up
Red breasted bird
Spotted this bird in Namibia but have no idea what it is called?
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Nigel Rogers
Chris Cook
ace
Nice catch. I think it’s a crimson breasted shrike.
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture
November 28th, 2023
