62 / 365
The Rhino tracker
This was one of our local trackers who led us to these rhinos early one morning.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
rhino
,
namibia
