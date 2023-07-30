Previous
Dead Vlei from the air by nigelrogers
Dead Vlei from the air

We visited the dead trees that are in this crater, you can just make out people walking around on the dried out clay. I took this shot from a small aircraft which we were lucky enough to use so as to see the Namib desert and coast from the air.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 24th, 2024  
