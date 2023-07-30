Sign up
68 / 365
Dead Vlei from the air
We visited the dead trees that are in this crater, you can just make out people walking around on the dried out clay. I took this shot from a small aircraft which we were lucky enough to use so as to see the Namib desert and coast from the air.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1180
photos
74
followers
43
following
19% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
28th September 2023 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
dunes
,
aerial
,
namibia
,
dead-vlei
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 24th, 2024
