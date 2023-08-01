Sign up
66 / 365
Weaving Loom 1
Another shot from the weaving museum we visited recently
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th March 2024 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
loom
,
machinery
,
mechanical
,
filkins
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautful
March 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
March 14th, 2024
