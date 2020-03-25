Previous
cat amongst the pawns by northy
cat amongst the pawns

"dogs have masters; cats have servants"

another fairly random shot as i strive to catch up...
25th March 2020

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Mallory ace
Oh this is really cool!
March 27th, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
Seems a very aristocratic cat.
March 27th, 2020  
