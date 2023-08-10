Sign up
Photo 799
three
deliberately out of focus... the colours were more accident than design though...
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5269
photos
314
followers
44
following
218% complete
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
10th August 2023 5:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blur
,
chess
,
abstract
,
bokeh
,
colour
,
oof
,
chess piece
,
chess pieces
,
blurism
,
abducted by aliens
,
abstractaug2023
,
blurist
