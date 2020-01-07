Sign up
The black cat
This little kitty was very friendly and wanted some attention, so I obliged. Do you let it cross your path? I did and more than once, but a gentlemen that was walking made sure it did not cross his path. :)
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
1759
photos
133
followers
66
following
Tags
black
,
winter
,
cat
,
pet
,
superstition
