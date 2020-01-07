Previous
The black cat by novab
318 / 365

The black cat

This little kitty was very friendly and wanted some attention, so I obliged. Do you let it cross your path? I did and more than once, but a gentlemen that was walking made sure it did not cross his path. :)
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Nova

