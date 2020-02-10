Sign up
40 / 365
Catkins from an alder bush
I'm still searching for small items found in nature for the month. I hope I don't run out.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
1793
photos
136
followers
67
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th February 2020 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
catkins
,
alder
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
