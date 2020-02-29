Sign up
Previous
Next
59 / 365
Clematis seeds
I reached the end of February with a calendar full of tiny gifts from nature, which makes me happy.
Thank you for having a look all month long and your encouraging comments. It is much appreciated. :)
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
2
2
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
24th February 2020 4:37pm
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
clematis
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
,
clematis seeds
Beau
Brilliant!
February 29th, 2020
Kim
ace
Love this!
February 29th, 2020
