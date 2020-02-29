Previous
Next
Clematis seeds by novab
59 / 365

Clematis seeds

I reached the end of February with a calendar full of tiny gifts from nature, which makes me happy.

Thank you for having a look all month long and your encouraging comments. It is much appreciated. :)
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beau
Brilliant!
February 29th, 2020  
Kim ace
Love this!
February 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise