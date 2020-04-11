Sign up
Easter eggs
It has been a few years since my girl was interested in colouring eggs for Easter. It was nice spending this time together just having fun.
Happy Easter to those of you who celebrate and have a fabulous weekend to everyone else. :)
11th April 2020
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
365 - year 6
NIKON D3300
11th April 2020 7:55am
eggs
macro
colours
easter
egg
easter eggs
coloured eggs
GaryW
Beautiful Easter Eggs. Our children use to love coloring, hiding and finding these each year. Now it is fun to watch (virtually this year) our grandchildren carry on this tradition. Happy Easter to you. He is Risen!
April 11th, 2020
