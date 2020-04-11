Previous
Easter eggs by novab
Easter eggs

It has been a few years since my girl was interested in colouring eggs for Easter. It was nice spending this time together just having fun.

Happy Easter to those of you who celebrate and have a fabulous weekend to everyone else. :)
Nova

GaryW
Beautiful Easter Eggs. Our children use to love coloring, hiding and finding these each year. Now it is fun to watch (virtually this year) our grandchildren carry on this tradition. Happy Easter to you. He is Risen!
April 11th, 2020  
