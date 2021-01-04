Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
281 / 365
In the woods
Nothing like a walk in the woods with a light dusting of snow to make everything look magical.
Thanks for stopping by and having a look. Enjoy your day!
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2066
photos
136
followers
63
following
77% complete
View this month »
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd January 2021 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
walk
,
fence
,
trees
,
trail
,
gate
,
papermill lake
Janet B.
ace
Looks like an invitation to come, leave your troubles behind, and experience peace. I can almost feel the cool, fresh air. :)
January 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close