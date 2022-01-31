Sign up
Photo 478
Photo fun
I rarely create composite images, but thought how cool would it be to see a side-by-side shot of me and my girl. Both of these shots were take by me but years apart. (Sept/15 & Jan/22)
Have a fabulous Monday!
31st January 2022
31st Jan 22
