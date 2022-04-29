Previous
Next
The back view by novab
54 / 365

The back view

It's always important to capture all the details. Even if you have to take multiple photos. :D

Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise