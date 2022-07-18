Previous
Selfie by novab
76 / 365

Selfie

Went to the beach, wore my favorite hat and took this selfie with my phone. Did a little processing and here I am, or maybe the version of me I'm willing to share.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!

18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Mona ace
Gorgeous, so elegant. And I love your black & white treatment.
July 29th, 2022  
