88 / 365
Bluejay
These birds visit all year long and are regular visitors to my yard, as long as I leave them treats to eat.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy the day!
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
1
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2371
photos
157
followers
76
following
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st August 2022 11:45am
flowers
,
bird
,
deck
,
garden
,
summer
,
peanut
,
nova scotia
,
bluejay
,
in my garden
Pam Knowler
ace
I love the blue jays!
August 2nd, 2022
