Bluejay by novab
88 / 365

Bluejay

These birds visit all year long and are regular visitors to my yard, as long as I leave them treats to eat.

Thanks for stopping by and enjoy the day!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Pam Knowler ace
I love the blue jays!
August 2nd, 2022  
