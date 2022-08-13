Just for fun

Previous
When we take group shots, we start with the tradition standing in a line image, while the camera takes the photos (with a timer) and then we go a little kooky. I tend to like the fun images the best.

13th August 2022

Nova

Kathy ace
And a good time was had by all.
August 19th, 2022  
