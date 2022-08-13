Sign up
95 / 365
Just for fun
When we take group shots, we start with the tradition standing in a line image, while the camera takes the photos (with a timer) and then we go a little kooky. I tend to like the fun images the best.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2378
photos
154
followers
76
following
Tags
sky
,
family
,
drinks
,
good times
,
vacation
,
crazy people
,
cape smokey
Kathy
ace
And a good time was had by all.
August 19th, 2022
