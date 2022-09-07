Previous
Next
St. John's, Newfoundland by novab
101 / 365

St. John's, Newfoundland

This is the view from the top of Signal Hill. We love seeing the city lights at night. About 15 minutes after we left the rain returned.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Ahh, the memories of our gorgeous visit here! Your beautiful photo is certainly a keeper!
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise