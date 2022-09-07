Sign up
101 / 365
St. John's, Newfoundland
This is the view from the top of Signal Hill. We love seeing the city lights at night. About 15 minutes after we left the rain returned.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2384
photos
152
followers
74
following
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th September 2022 7:44pm
Tags
night
,
lights
,
view
,
city
,
newfoundland
,
st johns
Louise & Ken
Ahh, the memories of our gorgeous visit here! Your beautiful photo is certainly a keeper!
September 8th, 2022
