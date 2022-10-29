Sign up
115 / 365
My feathered friend
I've been hiding peanuts in my hanging planters for these guys to find and it's very entertaining watching them look, as I can see the from my kitchen window. I really like the blue on blue in this shot.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
1
1
Nova
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Tags
bird
,
trees
,
branches
,
peanuts
,
bluejay
,
in my garden
Corinne C
ace
Great details and a fun capture
November 12th, 2022
