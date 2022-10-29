Previous
My feathered friend by novab
115 / 365

My feathered friend

I've been hiding peanuts in my hanging planters for these guys to find and it's very entertaining watching them look, as I can see the from my kitchen window. I really like the blue on blue in this shot.

29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Nova

Corinne C ace
Great details and a fun capture
November 12th, 2022  
