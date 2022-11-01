Previous
Salt & Pepper by novab
116 / 365

Salt & Pepper

It's the OWO-5 (one week only) challenge, today's prompt is opposites. So, here's a little salt & pepper in b&w. :)

Thanks for stopping by & enjoy the day!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Nova

@novab
Nova, living on the east coast of Canada.
Photo Details

