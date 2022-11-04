Previous
Vase & bokeh by novab
119 / 365

Vase & bokeh

It's the OWO-5 (one week only) challenge, today's prompt is bokeh. I tried a couple other things first, but was not happy and running out of time. So, some crinkled aluminum foil and a little vase from my kitchen shelf and voilà!

4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details

summerfield ace
another bokeh overload. i'm so happy this prompt got included. really nice, kid. aces!
November 4th, 2022  
