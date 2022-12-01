Previous
Next
Christmas lights by novab
132 / 365

Christmas lights

I learned to always check the lights before your hubby puts them up and never say 'I told you so'.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise