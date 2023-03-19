Sign up
207 / 365
Lily
Always take time to stop and smell the flowers, then photograph them. :) Have a great day!
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
0
2
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2493
photos
150
followers
76
following
56% complete
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
6
2
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D3300
19th March 2023 4:10pm
flower
flowers
pretty
macro
pink
petals
lily
