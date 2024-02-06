Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
266 / 365
curves
I took a page out of my friend Mona65's book to create this image. She is a pro at these type photos.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2552
photos
137
followers
66
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd February 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
b&w
,
light
,
pages
,
for2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
February 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close