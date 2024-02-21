Drip

Okay here is my photo today. I'm not sure of your thoughts on composite images, but here is one I created today. I started with the bright window light on my kitchen table and looked for something interesting. I saw the wine cork and took photos but thought 'that's not enough' then I added the bottle but wanted more. I used a little eye dropper to add wine to the bottle opening and a few drops on the table, but still I was not happy. I added one drop at a time to the bottle to to try and catch a drop and did! But when I looked at the images, my shadow, hand & dropper were in the shot. I decided it was time to see if I could work on my photo merging skills, as this is not something I normally do and here is the result.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!