Previous
My fav sweater by novab
283 / 365

My fav sweater

I might be running out of things to photograph in my house that I've not captured before. Only 6 more b&w images needed to end the month.
Hope you have a great day!
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise