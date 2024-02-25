Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
285 / 365
Spoon reflections
Can you tell these are spoons before reading the title? I like how they reflect the wood grain on the table, but I think they look kind of abstract because you can't see their handles.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2571
photos
138
followers
65
following
78% complete
View this month »
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st February 2024 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
,
spoons
,
for2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close