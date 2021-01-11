Previous
Sculpture by the river by okvalle
11 / 365

Sculpture by the river

This is a sculpture that invites you to lay down and relax by the riverside. Not very tempting today though.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Ole Kristian Valle

