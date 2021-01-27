Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
27 / 365
Morning fog
This morning the Lier valley had a nice strip of fog along it.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
27
photos
7
followers
7
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th January 2021 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
fog
,
farm
,
norway
,
lier
MalH3
ace
That's a beautiful picture.
January 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close