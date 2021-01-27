Previous
Morning fog by okvalle
27 / 365

Morning fog

This morning the Lier valley had a nice strip of fog along it.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
MalH3
That's a beautiful picture.
January 27th, 2021  
