Lazy life by okvalle
167 / 365

Lazy life

I found these goats today, believing they are Angora goats, but I'm not sure. I liked how laidback and relaxed they seemed
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
