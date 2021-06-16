Sign up
Lazy life
I found these goats today, believing they are Angora goats, but I'm not sure. I liked how laidback and relaxed they seemed
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
16th June 2021 4:41pm
Tags
long
,
goat
,
horn
,
norway
,
drammen
