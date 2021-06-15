Previous
From the park by okvalle
166 / 365

From the park

Just a few meters from home there is a park, and I noticed these nice flowers in low evening light. I have no idea what they’re called. Searches with a plant app gave so many different suggestions so I gave up.
15th June 2021

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
