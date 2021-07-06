Previous
Sages by okvalle
187 / 365

Sages

Salvia or more common sages.
I went for a walk during my break, but it started to drizzle and I didn’t want to get soaked as I did two days ago, so I just captured these around the corner of the parking lot.
Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Striking colors!
July 6th, 2021  
