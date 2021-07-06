Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
187 / 365
Sages
Salvia or more common sages.
I went for a walk during my break, but it started to drizzle and I didn’t want to get soaked as I did two days ago, so I just captured these around the corner of the parking lot.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
384
photos
21
followers
18
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
6th July 2021 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oslo
,
norway
,
salvia
,
sages
Lin
ace
Striking colors!
July 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close