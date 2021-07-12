Sign up
193 / 365
Slottsfjelltårnet
One of the most recognised landmarks in Norway is sitting on top of the Castle mountain in the city of Tønsberg. Tønsberg is generally regarded as the oldest city in Norway, founded about 1150 years ago.
https://youtu.be/vT8zjQe-0X4
12th July 2021
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
396
photos
21
followers
18
following
365
Canon EOS M50
12th July 2021 6:58am
norway
slottsfjelltårnet
tønsberg
CAT Carter19
1150 years ago - incredible! So, how does one pronounce the title of your image?
July 12th, 2021
Lin
Amazing capture
July 12th, 2021
