Slottsfjelltårnet by okvalle
Slottsfjelltårnet

One of the most recognised landmarks in Norway is sitting on top of the Castle mountain in the city of Tønsberg. Tønsberg is generally regarded as the oldest city in Norway, founded about 1150 years ago.

https://youtu.be/vT8zjQe-0X4
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
CAT Carter19 ace
1150 years ago - incredible! So, how does one pronounce the title of your image?
July 12th, 2021  
Lin ace
Amazing capture
July 12th, 2021  
