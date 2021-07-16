Sign up
197 / 365
Meeting friends
What are the odds to coincidentally meet my friends living in the Faroe Island in the middle of a junction in Oslo. We met up later at their camping site and had a wonderful evening.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Tags
friends
,
camping
,
norway
,
hokksund
