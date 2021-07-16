Previous
Next
Meeting friends by okvalle
197 / 365

Meeting friends

What are the odds to coincidentally meet my friends living in the Faroe Island in the middle of a junction in Oslo. We met up later at their camping site and had a wonderful evening.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise