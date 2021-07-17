Previous
Bumblebee by okvalle
198 / 365

Bumblebee

I did some garden work today and saw all the bumblebees on the flowers. I tried to catch one, but they're so fast. This is the best I got though
17th July 2021

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

Lin
Nicely done
July 17th, 2021  
