199 / 365
The old bridge II
I took a picture of this bridge back in January, but from the opposite side.
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2021-01-31
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
408
photos
21
followers
18
following
54% complete
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th July 2021 5:50pm
Tags
bridge
,
norway
,
drammen
,
landfalløybrua
